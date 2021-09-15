SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wanted in connection to a kidnapping and home invasion incident was arrested in Snellville on Wednesday.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Snellville Police Department, located and arrested Derrick Dijon White at a gas station in Snellville. He was taken into custody without incident. Investigators also secured an additional warrant for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deputies say White was wanted for a home invasion and kidnapping incident that occurred in April.
White was transported to Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.
"We extend our appreciation to all agencies involved in the safe apprehension of this suspect," said the sheriff's office.
