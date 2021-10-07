CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies have located a missing Canton man who suffers from dementia.
76-year-old Ron Kissel was last seen walking near Cotton Creek Drive in the Macedonia community. However, his white Chevrolet 2500 pick up truck with the tag number BXG7486 parked nearby is missing, police reported.
Police say it is unknown if Kissel got into his truck but it is a possibility. Around 3:32 p.m., Kissel's truck was spotted on a traffic camera in Gwinnett County.
He was described wearing blue jeans and a white and brown button down shirt.
If anyone knows of Kissel's whereabouts or his truck you are urged to call 911.
