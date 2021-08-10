DOUGLAS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 24-year-old man wanted on felony theft charges in two counties was arrested on Friday.
The investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit led deputies to a hotel in Douglas County where Richard Terron Brown was located. Deputies say upon Brown's arrest he was found to be in a possession of a stolen car out of Fulton County.
According to the officials, in addition to the outstanding six felony warrants Brown was also charged with:
- theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
