HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a Hall County home early Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., Hall County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Talmo Road after reports of a deceased man in the area.
During the initial investigation, officials reported that there appeared to have been a struggle at the home. The victim showed signs of blunt force trauma, deputies told CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.