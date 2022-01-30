DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday on I-20 near MM32.
Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white BMW E70 SUV with the passenger side mirror missing. The vehicle was possibly traveling on I-20 westbound.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Georgia State Patrol at 770-254-7201 reference GSPD22cad008506.
