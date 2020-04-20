CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—A man is behind bars after eluding Lovejoy police and being arrested in Clayton County.
According to a press release from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, Justin Edge was wanted out of Lovejoy for a domestic violence warrant.
Lovejoy police spotted Edge in a 2020 Ford Ranger, however, Edge was able to get away after a high-speed chase, the release stated.
Edge was later spotted and arrested by Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies near Museum Circle in Clayton County.
After taking Edge into custody and seizing Edge’s Ranger, deputies allegedly located approximately 158.77 grams of methamphetamine, 7.58 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a Ruger LC380 inside his truck.
