BUTTS CO., GA (CBS46)—Officials say they are actively searching for a man who may have drowned as a result of trying to elude police.
According to a Facebook post Thursday night from Butts County sheriff’s official, Newton County and Jasper County deputies were in a vehicle pursuit that entered Butts County on Highway 16.
Deputies wrote the vehicle came to a stop on Hickory Point Drive and that’s when the suspect jumped into a lake and began swimming towards the Jasper County side of the late.
“The suspect got out about 75 yards into the lake, began screaming and went under water”, deputies wrote in the Facebook post.
Officials reported they are continuing to search the lake for the suspect.
