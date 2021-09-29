HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta man who deputies say pretended to be a landlord is now facing a slew of charges after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Hall County’s emergency rental assistance program.
On Friday, deputies arrested 48-year-old Tony Lamar Mosley of Flower Branch at his home on Hog Mountain Road.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Mosely listed himself as the landlord and was able to receive rental assistance on four purported rental properties this year.
The initial investigation began on Thursday, September 16, after a representative with Hall County Government reported the theft. Investigators say the personnel processing paperwork became suspicious after noticing the most recent application in the series included months for which Mosley had already received checks.
After further investigation, authorities determined that Mosley was not the owner or landlord for any of the properties.
Mosley was charged with four felony counts of theft by deception. He was released from the Hall County Jail on Sunday, September 26, after posting $66,800 bond.
