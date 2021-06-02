MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection to a Monroe County burglary case.
Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies say the man was last seen around 2 p.m. on May 28 at a home he allegedly burglarized.
The unknown man was described wearing a fatigue cap bearing an Air Force logo, blue pants and a blue Levi's t-shirt.
The suspect was also wearing glasses and was seen carrying a clipboard and wearing gloves, the sheriff's office reported.
After the incident, suspect fled the scene on foot and did not appear to be driving a vehicle at the time of the burglary.
Anyone who is familiar with the whereabouts or identification of the above pictured suspect, please call Monroe County Sheriff Office and contact Investigator Antwain Jones at 478-994-7043 ext 236 or your local law enforcement.
