PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of fraud.
Deputies say the unknown man is a suspect in a financial transaction card fraud case that occurred at a Walmart in Hiram on May 11.
If you have any information regarding this man’s identity you are asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
