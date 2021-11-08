PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emergency crews responded to the scene of a plane crash in Paulding County early Monday afternoon.
Police tell CBS46 News that the small single engine plane crashed around 12:59 p.m. near a creek on Georgian Parkway in between Hanover Drive and Stafford Lane.
The Paulding County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the pilot was reported dead on the scene.
Deputies are working with officials at the National Transportation Safety Board as the investigation continues.
Once the pilot’s family has been notified, his identity will be released, deputies told CBS46 News.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.