BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Registered sex offenders are up in arms in Butts County after "No Trick-or-Treat at this address" signs were placed on their doors.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Office placed the signs on the doors last Halloween after cancelling "Halloween on the Square."
"I doing so, out neighborhoods had a large increase in children going door-to-door. My office took precautions and placed signs indicating "No trick-or-treat" at each registered sex offender's residence in the county. This was done to ensure the safety of our children," read a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
As a result, attorneys representing sex offenders in the area filed suit against the the office in hopes that a federal judge would prevent the signs from being placed on residences this year.
A court date is set for October 24. Regardless of the outcome, the Sheriff's Office is prepared to protect children in the county.
"I will do everything within the letter of the law to protect the children of this community," said Sheriff Gary Long.
