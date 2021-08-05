COWETA COUNTY (CBS46)—They wanted cold hard cash.
Rather than target a bank, these crooks decided to go after an ATM.
It happened in Coweta County on July 31 just after 1 a.m.
Deputies said the two men first stole a white F350 pickup truck.
Their crime spree continued. Next, they pulled up to the ATM located at 2744 E Highway 34. “They hooked up a heavy-duty tow chain to the [truck’s] back bumper and attempted to pull the ATM,” according to a Facebook post from Coweta County deputies.
The thieves didn’t have any luck with the heavy-duty tow chain, so they decided to try another method. They used a yellow Dewalt crowbar, hoping to pry open the front of the ATM.
This didn’t work either.
The men got frustrated and ditched the stolen truck.
Detectives would still like to talk to the criminals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Shawn Wade at SWADE@COWETA.GA.US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.