SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen walking away from his home on Sunday afternoon.
Walter Gunn Jr., 73, was last seen around 5 p.m. at his home on Seago Drive.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.