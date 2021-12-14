MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Dec. 4.
Deputies say the wreck happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 173.
Investigators say the driver of a silver Toyota Camry left the scene. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side, deputies say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 478-994-7046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.