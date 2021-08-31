DOUGLAS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying three people in connection to a Douglas County burglary case.
In the early hours of August 24, three men along with the driver of a GMC Envoy allegedly conducted a burglary in the 300 Block of Maxham Road in Austell.
Investigators say the vehicle did not have a license plate and it was last seen traveling east on Maxham Road toward Cobb County.
If you have any information on the above individuals or vehicle, to contact Investigator Jay Smith at (770-920-4992) or email jsmith@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
