COOK County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of cannabis-infused edibles were seized from a home in south Georgia Wednesday.
According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, a resident was allegedly making cannabis-infused edibles and putting them in packaging that resembles candy.
"Homemade edibles are not regulated, and consumers have no way of knowing what exactly is in them or if any food handling safety guidelines were followed," said the sheriff's office.
Deputies advise parents and caregivers to pay attention to the snacks your children bring home.
At first glance, the cannabis-infused edible packaging can often look like popular brand name candy, chips, and cereal packaging.
