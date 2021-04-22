Coweta Co., Ga. (CBS46)--Coweta County deputies have arrested a man who allegedly shot a woman while she was driving her car on the interstate Tuesday morning.
According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on I-85 northbound between exits 47 and 67.
“A female called 911 advising she’d been shot while driving on the interstate. The female told 911 a gray Buick passenger car pulled beside her on the interstate and a male wearing a black ski mask aimed a firearm directly at her and fired his weapon, striking her”, according to a press release from the Coweta County Sheriff’s office.
The woman did not recognize the suspect, deputies said. The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.
On Thursday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deanthony Clark . He was charged with aggravated battery along with additional charges that are pending. Clark was taken into custody without incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770.253.1502.
