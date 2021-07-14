ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen is behind bars and faces several charges in connection to shooting at an Alpharetta restaurant on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. at a Wendy's on Atlanta Highway. Police say they were flagged down by the 19-year-old male victim at the intersection of Highway 9 and McFarland Parkway after he was shot.
The investigation revealed that the victim met with 19-year-old Hunter Perry of Cumming to purchase marijuana. In a matter of seconds, Perry produced a firearm and shot the victim then fled the scene in his vehicle, police reported.
During the investigation, deputies were able to arrest Perry. He was then transported to Forsyth County Jail were he is being held without bond.
Perry is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“It is sad to see such a blatant disregard for human life. Forsyth County is no place for this and if you act so stupidly here the Forsyth County Jail will be your next stop. I’m proud of the rapid and professional response of our deputies who took the shooter into custody within an hour of the shooting,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman.
The investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.