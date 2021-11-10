FORSYTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vehicle was struck by a train in Monroe County Wednesday evening, leaving three dead.
According to police, a Ford Flex was stuck on the train tracks at a private crossing near the intersection of Goodwyne Road and Collier Road around 6:20 p.m.
Two women were inside the vehicle, while a third person attempted to come to their aid. Unfortunately, the vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern train, leaving all three dead on the scene.
Police identified the two women as 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall and the individual attempting to help as 47-year-old Chris Burkett, all from Monroe County.
The accident is currently under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
