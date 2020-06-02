HABERSHAM CO., GA (CBS46)—Two men are behind bars for possessing and attempting to distribute methamphetamine, deputies wrote.
According to a press release from the Habmersham County sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Railroad Avenue and Bennet Street in Alto, Georgia on May 28, just after midnight.
During the traffic stop, deputies wrote, methamphetamine were located. There was enough evidence to charge the men with intent to distribute, deputies indicated.
Cody Ray Bennett, 28, was charged with possession of drugs and is also facing possession of a firearm charges as well as driving on a suspended license.
Jonathan Norton, 22, was also charged with possession of a firearm, in addition to the drug charges.
The Habersham Sheriff’s Office requested the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office to assist with the narcotics investigation.
