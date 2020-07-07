CHEROKEE CO (CBS46)—Two men are behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred near Wade Green Road and Highway 92 in Acworth, Cherokee County officials reported.
According to a press release, on June 26, deputies responded to Wade Green Road for a person shot call.
When deputies arrived, they located John David Johnson, who later died as a result of the shooting, deputies wrote.
During the course of the investigation, deputies said they were able to identify two suspects after their images at a gas station near the crime scene were released.
Detectives noted David Solano, 19, of Roswell, turned himself in to detectives Saturday, July 4 in Canton.
Also, Kevin Saucedo, 21, of Alpharetta, was arrested Saturday night at an undisclosed location in Dekalb County, deputies wrote.
According to detectives, the shooting was drug-related and investigators have not ruled out the possibility of other suspects, and the investigation remains active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.