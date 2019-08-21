NEWTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation between two high school students ended when a Deputy allegedly slammed one of the students against a wall.
The incident happened at Newton High School on Wednesday August 14.
The deputy involved has been identified as Deputy Huenke and was reported employed with Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to officials, one of the parents filed a complaint about the incident which was then sent to the Office of Professional Standards Division for further review.
Police say both students have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and disruption of operation of public school.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 they take all allegations serious and will ensure that all rights are protected in this matter.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
