AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A deputy was tragically killed in the line of duty while in a shoot out with a suspect in Richmond County Tuesday evening.
The shooting took place near the corner of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The suspect was also killed at the scene.
Investigators say the deputy, identified as Cecil Ridley, was conducting patrols as part of a departmental crack down on gun violence in the last week.
At this time, the suspect has not been identified.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
