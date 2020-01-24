SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy with a local sheriff’s office is fired after he was arrested in neighboring county. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office terminated Deputy Sheriff Master O’Shay Page after he was charged with DUI by Snellville Police on January 20.
Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Lenora Church and Springdale Roads around 12:13 a.m. They found 45-year-old Page was driving his Dekalb County issued government vehicle. Page was found to be the at-fault vehicle in the collision. The deputy was traveling westbound on Pate Road, crossing through the intersection of Lenora Church Road and traveled into the eastbound lanes of Springdale Road. The vehicle waiting to make the left turn was struck head-on.
No serious injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Investigators determined later that Page appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Page was transported to Eastside Medical Center for treatment after the crash and booked into GCSO. Page was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.
No additional details will be provided, pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution through the Snellville Municipal Court.
