DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the small town of Dawsonville about an hour north of Atlanta, Cpl. Josh Rogers is on patrol. He made his rounds on Tuesday going above and beyond the call of duty.
“I wanted to show the kids that a simple act of kindness will go a long way,” Cpl. Rogers said.
For the past four years, Rogers has been the school resource officer at Dawson County High. But everything changed when COVID-19 closed the campus gates.
“It’s kind of like an emptiness where you see a relative and then you might not see them for another six months so it’s fairly hard,” Cpl. Rogers said.
Rogers found a way to see his kids and honor the class of 2020. He ordered more than 250 yard signs for the senior class and left a heartfelt message on the back for each student.
“The Sheriff said if you’d like to do it I’ve got your back 100% so in doing it I spent about $500 out of my own pocket to do it but it was worth every dime for the blessing that I’ve received just being able to see my kids,” Cpl. Rogers said.
Kaitlyn Bennett is one of those students who was touched by the simple act of kindness from a man known around town as Jolly.
“I just appreciated how Jolly just did everything. So sweet,” Bennett said.
“I’m just so appreciative that Jolly went above and beyond for all of our seniors to make them feel loved,” Kaitlyn’s mother Bethany said.
“My whole goal when I got into law enforcement wasn’t to write tickets. My goal was to make a difference and help somebody out,” Cpl. Rogers said.
Mission accomplished for a deputy who truly understands what it means to protect and serve.
