HARALSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Three juveniles were arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Alabama and ended in Georgia.
According to the Haralson County sheriff’s office, deputies in Cleburne County, AL alerted Georgia deputies of a high-speed chase entering Georgia’s jurisdiction. It happened on July 11.
Alabama deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic stop violations.
The vehicle refused to stop, causing deputies to deploy spike strips. The spike strips struck the suspected vehicle’s right front tire. Before the spike strip's deployment, speeds were as high as 100 miles-per-hour, deputies said.
“Due to the successful deployment of stop sticks, the vehicle did slow to speeds around 80 MPH before the right front tire blew out. The vehicle came to a stop around mile marker 7 on I-20, ending an approximately 60-mile chase”, a Haralson County deputy said in a statement.
After the vehicle stopped, all three juveniles were ordered out of the car and arrested. Police allegedly recovered three guns from the vehicle.
The driver, a 17-year-old, was charged with multiple traffic violations, obstruction, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Deputies charged the front passenger, identified as a minor, with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and officials charged the back-seat passenger with obstruction of justice.
"These offenders, committing criminal acts and traveling at such a high rate of speed, posed a danger to anyone traveling on I-20. They are now off the roadways, thanks to the teamwork and fast response of the Sheriff’s Office and Tallapoosa Police Department”, said Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We will continue to protect our citizens and those that travel through our county.”
