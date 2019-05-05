BANKS CO, Ga (CBS46) -- It could be a year before a Banks County Sheriff's deputy hit by a car Friday night is back on the job.
Sgt. Joshua Robertson was hit while trying to capture a driver who fled during a traffic stop on Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway.
During that stop, two suspects were arrested. One took off on foot. During the chase, the deputy was hit by a vehicle. The suspect did not get away.
The sheriff says Sgt. Robertson was severely injured, with multiple broken bones and fractures.
The department has set up a GoFundMe account to help the deputy with his expenses during his recovery.
