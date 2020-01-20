Carroll Co., Ga (CBS46)—The Carroll County Sheriff’s office is asking people to celebrate the life a police captain killed in the line of duty 21 years ago.
Captain Robbie E. Bishop’s life was cut short 21 years ago while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-20 in Villa Rica.
An official with the Carroll County’s sheriff office said in a Facebook message: Captain Bishop was the best at what he did, he was motivated and dedicated in protecting this county from crime.
During his career, Captain Bishop was in charge of both the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Villa Rica Police Department’s Interstate Criminal Enforcement Teams.
Captain Bishop assisted in the "seizures of over 10,000 pounds of narcotics and over 8 million dollars from drug traffickers, making him one of the best interdiction Officer's in the United States", Carroll County officials said.
Captain Bishop was recently honored at the Carroll County Public Safety Memorial Dedication and a plaque now stands to honor his legacy.
After the shooting, Jeffrey McGee, 32, of Schenectady, N.Y., was arrested for Bishop's murder. McGee was arrested in Toronto. He is serving life without parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.