Deputies in York County, South Carolina are investigating a shooting that left five people dead and one person injured.
According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Marshall Road in response to reports of gunfire. The call came in just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found the bodies of Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, as well as their two grandchildren. Deputies also found James Lewis, 38, dead as well. Lewis was working at the home during the mass shooting, officials said.
All died because of gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff spokesperson.
Deputies said a sixth victim, suffering from a “serious gunshot wound”, was transported to an area hospital. Deputies did not release any additional details regarding the sixth victim.
During a press conference late Wednesday night, a sheriff spokesperson said detectives have a suspect in custody. The suspect, according to the spokesperson, was found at a nearby home.
UPDATE: We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community. Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant & investigating this tragic event. #YCSONews— YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021
Officials said the victims are well-known in the community. A sheriff spokesperson said, “I lived here my entire life and Dr. Leslie was my doctor when I was growing up; a lot of people know who Dr. Leslie is.”
Dr. Lesslie was listed as staff on the Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care website. According to the site, ”Dr. Lesslie is board-certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine."
In addition, the website said, “For more than a decade, he has been writing newspaper and magazine columns and human-interest stories.
Police have not released the person arrested name or a motive for the shooting.
