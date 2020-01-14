GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A deputy was forced to shoot a man who allegedly rammed a police cruiser with his vehicle early Tuesday morning.
According to police, deputies pulled over a man on Mills Street in Gainesville and at some point, he allegedly backed up his vehicle and crashed into the front of the cruiser.
As he was driving off, one of the deputies fired at the man, striking him in the arm. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Hall County Fire Services units arrived and transported the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No word on charges.
