The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is further looking into a shooting incident between a Clayton County deputy and a woman.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Ward Lane in Riverdale Sunday night. At the location deputies found a deceased man and his daughter critically injured. The accused shooter, Twanetta Griffey, was seen chasing and attempting to shoot the male victim's sister.
Deputies managed to intervene by shooting Griffey. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment before being released and taken into custody.
Details of her charges have not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.