The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is further looking into a shooting incident between a Clayton County deputy and a woman.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Ward Lane in Riverdale Sunday night. At the location deputies found a deceased man and his daughter critically injured. The accused shooter, Twanetta Griffey, was seen chasing and attempting to shoot the male victim's sister.

Deputies managed to intervene by shooting Griffey. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment before being released and taken into custody.

Details of her charges have not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI. 

