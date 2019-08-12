ROSSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A north Georgia deputy is recovering after being shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call in Walker County.
Deputies responded to a domestic call Sunday night in Rossville, which is near the Georgia border with Tennessee.
Sherman Thomas, 47, allegedly started shooting at police, hitting one officer in the leg. Deputies fired back, hitting Thomas several times.
both Thomas and the deputy, who has not been identified, were taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, the deputy was doing "great" and is expected to be released Monday morning.
At last check, Thomas was in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.
