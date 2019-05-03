BANKS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Banks County deputy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening at 11, according to Georgia State Patrol.
The deputy was struck on SR15 near the Banks/Jackson County line just before 9 p.m. The deputy has just conducted a traffic stop where two suspects were arrested when one began to flee.
The deputy was struck while in the process of pursuing the suspect.
He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment of minor injuries.
The fleeing suspect was transported to Banks County Law Enforcement Center.
GSP is investigating.
