BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Bibb County sheriff is facing multiple charges for firing his weapon at a motorist who posed no imminent threat to him, as well as falsifying a report in connection to the incident.
Sheriff David Davis announced the charges Thursday after the conclusion of an internal investigation into the deputy's use of force. Deputy Joseph Calloway is charged with aggravated assault, false statements and writings, and violation of oath by police officer.
On April 9, Deputy Calloway and other deputies responded to a shots fired call near Prince Dive in Macon. At the location Calloway witnessed a vehicle leaving immediately after shots concluded. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Calloway alleged that he first pulled in front of the vehicle, then behind the vehicle with his blue lights on before the person began to flee the scene. Calloway reacting to situation began firing his weapon at vehicle fleeing down Fairfax.
Per policy, Calloway's use of force was reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards, under the immediate direction of the Chief Deputy.
It was during this review, along with the review of dash cam footage of the incident, that it was determined the deputy, "improperly & illegally discharged his firearm in a manner contrary to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Georgia State Law. A deputy shall not discharge a firearm from, or at, a moving vehicle, unless being fired upon or in imminent danger of being fired upon , or under such circumstances as to prevent death or serious physical injury. These conditions were not present during this incident."
The review also revealed Calloway's incident report did not match what was witnessed on dash cam footage.
It was determined that Calloway, 54, violated Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Georgia State Law. He is being held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, without bond.
Calloway, who had been with the Sheriff's Office for one year, has also been terminated.
The motorist involved in this incident was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. Whether or not the charge will be prosecuted has yet to be determined.
