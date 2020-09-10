ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new skin issue caused by the global pandemic.
"Mask-Knee" or... Mask acne.
“The mask itself it keeps our face hot and moist so it’s kind of a sweaty swampy mess in there,” Atlanta Dermatology Dr. Darren Casey describes.
Dr. Casey says since COVID-19 hit, mask acne also known as Acne Mechanica, has increased by at least 30%.
“You’ll see pus bumps, you’ll see red bumps, irritation and often times you’ll see a lot of irritation well this type of acne sometimes you’ll see some dry skin,” Dr. Casey says.
The friction from the mask causes a combination of bacteria, virus, fungus, oils all sitting in one place -- your face. Dr. Casey explains that “oil bacteria gets trapped within an under the skin.” Having a mask that is softer inside like a jersey fiber or silk fiber could make all the difference.
Those on the frontlines are most affected by wearing a mask for hours at a time. Local mom Rena Coleman says mask-ne can also effect children
"Kids her age it would affect their confidence if they have breakouts they’re not used to their skin is reacting to having to be covered all the time,” Coleman said.
Essential worker Mark Camper believes mask acne is a small price for the bigger picture.
“I’m tired of people complaining about people wearing mask. If wearing a mask keeps you healthy then please put it on,” he says.
“If you catch this disease and it kills you what’s a zit,” says Casey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.