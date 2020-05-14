ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With quieter streets due to the coronavirus pandemic, scenes on Atlanta streets have looked like something straight out of The Fast and Furious.
On May 14 Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city is looking at a new solution that came as a recommendation from her 18-year-old son.
"Along with Bloomberg, who we’ve reached out to help us do some bench marking and assessment of what’s happening in other cities has been to consider a designated space for street racing,” said Mayor Bottoms while on a call with City Council.
On their website Bloomberg Associates says they work with cities around the world to improve quality of life and make cities safer.
“I mean if it’s a safe spot they’re going to do it anyway so why not have it be a safe spot," said Yannick Nzeza.
“I’m with what he said. It keeps the culture of Atlanta alive, we do love our burnouts and our cars," said Xavier Dickinson
On the same issue, Atlanta Council member Dustin Hillis is introducing a new law to thwart those who gather, organize and race at the illegal meets. He believes a designated spot would not eliminate the issues Atlanta is experiencing, as that diminishes the 'thrill' that is sought.
Both he and Council Member Carla Smith encourage new ways to stop the illegal activity but do not think a dedicated spot provided by the city is the solution.
A petition recently started on change.org already has thousands of signatures imploring the mayor to do so, with posts disagreeing with those who feel it is not a solution.
Atlanta Motor Speedway already allows anyone with a valid license to burn rubber and drag race. Though much of the public is happy with any solution that will drive dangerous behavior off the streets.
“With us parents with kids or elderly people and they’re frightened and there’s already a lot going on. Just have their own designated space just let them have that and that’s fine," said a mother shopping with her young son.
Many are also questioning just exactly who and how such a spot will be paid for, as well as who would be responsible for liability at such a place.
The Mayors office says they are still in the very early stages of research.
