DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) As concerns about the coronavirus grow, sanitizing has become extremely important. One company that transports veterans is being accused of not doing its part.
“I never saw my driver clean or do anything inside the van,” said 88-year-old Carleen Cumberbatch.
She said for the past year she has been getting picked up by Owl, Inc., a medical transportation service used by veterans and seniors like Cumberbatch.
“I came out to get into my van and before I got out I said to my driver has it been sanitized and she no so I called Owl office. They told me they had not the time to do the sanitizing to provide the drivers with the material they needed to sanitize”, added Cumberbatch.
She is not the only one. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed it has received a complaint involving the company and are actively investigating the matter.
CBS46 also spoke to Owl employees, out of fear of retaliation we agreed to hide their identity.
“Me and other people have asked for personal protection equipment such as gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers, Lysol, Clorox wipes to clean the vans and the company stated they didn’t have the money to provide us with anything and if we needed to we needed to get it on our own,” said the whistle blower.
CBS46 News reached out to Owl for comment, but did not receive a response in time for this report. CBS46 also reached out to the Georgia Department of Human Services who contracted the company. They sent us a letter they received from Owl which stated all the vans were professionally steam cleaned and sanitized on March 14. The letter also stated that drivers sanitized after every drop off. However, the whistle blower disputes that information.
“That is not true on Monday we reported to work and the vans were still dirty, and we don’t have the product to clean it with they should give it to us,” added the whistle blower.
As for Cumberbatch, she says her driver is now using her own products to clean but added it shouldn’t be her responsibility,
“'The driver said to m, ' don’t worry Ms. Cumberbatch I will get something.' But I felt that Owl should be the one dispersing this equipment to all of their drivers for all of their patients," Cumberbatch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.