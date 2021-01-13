Many states across America are opening COVID-19 vaccine "mega-sites" as they ramp distribution of the vaccine. But despite that push, some say they’re struggling to get an appointment.
“And here we are, with half-baked ideas, none of the plans are entirely correct,” said 72-year-old Miguel Suarez.
In the next phase of the vaccination process, seniors, teachers, first responders and other essential workers are able to sign up. But some people who fall in that category said it's clear there's not enough to go around yet.
“Each time I received a notice from the website saying that all the appointments were taken for this week, and to try again later,” Suarez added.
While many people like Miguel Suarez want to get vaccinated, health experts say it’s of no fault of their own that they can’t.
“The response in the United States has not been good, it’s been a mess,” said Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Global Health and Executive Associate Dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System.
Fulton County health officials said this week's appointments are full, in fact, issues with their website caused them to overbook.
“They need to have a plan, that plan needs to be communicated, that plan needs to be funded, that plan needs to be executed,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Program.
Vaccination “mega-sites” are opening across the country at theme parks, stadiums, and fairgrounds in an effort to get Americans vaccinated quicker. But right now -- limited vaccine availability has some seniors stuck waiting longer for the lifesaving shot.
“As appointments become available, a notice can be sent, and we can schedule it ourselves according to what's available, this is just ridiculous,” Suarez said.
Mr. Suarez is hoping sooner, rather than later, he’ll get to roll up to a mega-site and roll up his sleeve.
“Now we wait, and we wait some more, and some more,” added Suarez.
As government and health officials figure out how to streamline the vaccination process, our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed, and even the Georgia World Congress Center is back open taking Covid-19 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.