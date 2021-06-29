ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you've been hoping for a chance to attend the Eastern Conference Finals without breaking the bank, Game 4 might be your best chance.
After a deflating Game 3 loss Sunday at State Farm Arena, ticket prices for Game 4 have come down almost 50 percent on some third-party sites.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday on VividSeats, you could get two tickets in the upper deck for $109 each, plus taxes and fees. Standing room only tickets were going for $100 each.
These pries pale in comparison to what we saw Sunday night, as the vast majority of tickets were well over $200 apiece.
The same trend happened in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. After losing Game 3 at home, ticket prices plunged to around $50 a ticket for Game 4, a game the Hawks won.
So, despite an official sellout being announced by the Hawks on Monday, there are still plenty of tickets available at the lowest prices we've seen since Game 3 of the previous round.
