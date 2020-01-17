SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 2-year-old was having her afternoon snack at Primrose School at Sandy Springs North when she began to choke.

Daycare staff quickly sprang into the action to clear the child's passageway. Little Caroline, who has special needs was not breathing when first responders arrived; she was on the ground, not responsive and had a blue-gray color.

She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries December 16th.

According to the incident obtained by CBS46, staff members gave her cheese sticks and juice before she started choking.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says choking can be prevented. They identified “mechanical airway obstruction” as the leading cause of unintentional death for children younger than one, and the fourth deadliest for children ages 1 to 9 (surpassed by motor-vehicle deaths, drowning and fire/burns).

They also say it's best to keep the following foods away from children younger than 4 years: