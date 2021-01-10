Several county health departments are working overtime to prepare for an influx of inquiries from the public regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
In late December, counties began administering COVID-19 vaccines to medical professionals and residents in long-term care facilities.
Starting as early as Monday, people who are 65 and older and their caregivers will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to sign up for the vaccine, all health departments are requiring appointments.
However, local health officials warn there are a very limited number of vaccine doses, and most counties are only allowing appointments based on doses they have on hand.
Residents are asked to not show up at any vaccination sites, unless they have an appointment.
Fulton:
MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING
COVID-19 Vaccine Information Landing Page (jotform.com)
404-613-8150
Mercedes Benz Stadium
1 AMB Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Fulton County Airport-Brown Field
3952 Aviation Circle
Atlanta, GA 30336
DeKalb:
MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING
COVID-19 Vaccine | DeKalb County Board of Health (dekalbhealth.net)
404-294-3700
BrandsMart USA Parking Lot
5000 Motors Industrial Way 2994 Turner Hill Rd
Atlanta, Ga. 30360 Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, GA 30038
Cobb & Douglas:
MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING
770-514-2300
COVID Vaccine - Cobb & Douglas Public Health (cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com)
Jim R. Miller Park
2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008
Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale:
MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING
770-339-4260
Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Health Departments | This is a health department website for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Counties, Georgia. (gnrhealth.com)
Gwinnett County Board of Health
2570 Riverside Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Gwinnett Clinic
10600 Medlock Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Clayton:
MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING
678-479-2223
COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Survey (surveymonkey.com)
Clayton County Health Department
1087 Battle Creek Road
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Clayton County Health Dept Truett Cathy PLC
804 Main Street
Forest Park, GA 30297
To find a COVID-19 site near you, please click: Find a Covid Vaccination Site | Georgia Department of Public Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.