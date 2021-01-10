Several county health departments are working overtime to prepare for an influx of inquiries from the public regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

In late December, counties began administering COVID-19 vaccines to medical professionals and residents in long-term care facilities.

Starting as early as Monday, people who are 65 and older and their caregivers will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to sign up for the vaccine, all health departments are requiring appointments.

However, local health officials warn there are a very limited number of vaccine doses, and most counties are only allowing appointments based on doses they have on hand.

Residents are asked to not show up at any vaccination sites, unless they have an appointment.

Fulton:

MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING

COVID-19 Vaccine Information Landing Page (jotform.com)

404-613-8150

Mercedes Benz Stadium

1 AMB Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Fulton County Airport-Brown Field

3952 Aviation Circle

Atlanta, GA 30336

DeKalb:

MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING

COVID-19 Vaccine | DeKalb County Board of Health (dekalbhealth.net)

404-294-3700

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot

5000 Motors Industrial Way 2994 Turner Hill Rd

Atlanta, Ga. 30360 Stonecrest, Ga. 30038

Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot

2994 Turner Hill Rd

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Cobb & Douglas:

MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING

770-514-2300

COVID Vaccine - Cobb & Douglas Public Health (cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com)

Jim R. Miller Park

 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale:

MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING

770-339-4260

Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Health Departments | This is a health department website for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Counties, Georgia. (gnrhealth.com)

Gwinnett County Board of Health

2570 Riverside Pkwy

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Gwinnett Clinic

10600 Medlock Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Clayton:

MUST SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT PRIOR TO ARRIVING

678-479-2223

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Survey (surveymonkey.com)

Clayton County Health Department

1087 Battle Creek Road

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Clayton County Health Dept Truett Cathy PLC

804 Main Street

Forest Park, GA 30297

To find a COVID-19 site near you, please click: Find a Covid Vaccination Site | Georgia Department of Public Health

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.