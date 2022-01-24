ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Snellville Police Department has released additional details about the death of Camaya Harris after she was struck by a car in a parking lot at Kingsgate Condos in Snellville.
According to the report, the driver, who has been identified as Tami Doreen Jackson-Hunter, told police that she was on her way to drop off her dogs to a resident in the area when she pulled into a parking spot and felt a "bump." She told police that immediately after she felt a bump, her wife, April Jackson-Hunter, who was driving a school bus behind her ran up to her car screaming that she had hit someone and told her not to move the car.
The school bus driver told police she was on her bus route and had just picked up a child in the complex when she saw a car coming behind her. She waited on the car to pass and when she did, she recognized it as belonging to her wife. She then saw an umbrella on the ground and realized Tami had struck a pedestrian. She said she got off the bus and told her wife not to move her car and then got back on her bus and called for help.
The victim was located under the car.
At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. It is not known at this time if Tami Jackson-Hunter will face any charges.
Harris' family told CBS46 that the 16-year-old had just joining the JROTC at school and had a new job. The teenager was 10 to 15 feet from her home when she was killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.