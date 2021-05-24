COBB COUNTY (CBS46) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a detainee’s death inside the Cobb County Jail.
According to a jail spokesperson, the 41-year-old man was brought to the jail Saturday evening for criminal trespassing. The unnamed inmate was then placed in a holding cell for intake, according to the jail spokesperson.
While waiting in the intake area, the inmate reportedly started to “rip items off of the wall”, according to a jail spokesperson.
A jail guard went to confront the inmate, and “he became destructive and combative and attacked deputies, causing them injuries,” said a spokesperson.
Deputies tased the man, but the taser reportedly did not have any impact on the inmate.
After a tussle, deputies were able to subdue the inmate, according to a jail spokesperson. The inmate died Sunday at 9:38 a.m.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s office said it is awaiting the results of a pathology report.
“Given the detainee’s aggressive behavior towards the deputies and medical staff and the sheer force with which he attacked them, there is reason to believe he may have been under the influence of a substance.”
A guard’s shoulder was dislocated during the incident, a jail spokesperson said.
Also, the jail did not have any details on the detainee's criminal trespassing charges.
The spokesperson noted Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens requested the GBI to handle the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.