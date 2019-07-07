ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An off-duty DeKalb County Police detective was arrested Sunday in Atlanta, charged with driving his car onto a sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian.
Atlanta police tell CBS46 that Sunday afternoon, Justin Hamilton was driving on Northside Dr near I-75 Southbound, left the road, hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian complained of leg pain and was taken to Grady Hospital.
Officers conducted sobriety tests at the scene and charged Hamilton with DUI/Drugs and reckless driving.
DeKalb County Police say that Detective Hamilton was off-duty and is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
