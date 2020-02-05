DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police were called to investigate a homicide Wednesday night.
Officers found a dead man when they responded to a Shell gas station at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Drive and Club Drive in Duluth. Details on the incident have not yet been released.
CBS46 News has a crew headed to meet with police. Stay with us for updates as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.