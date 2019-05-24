NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Detectives are currently on the scene of a homicide at a home in Norcross.
The incident took place on the 1400 block of Silver Lake Drive.
Not many details are known about what happened.
CSI is processing the scene. One Hispanic male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with info is asked to call @StopCrimeATL pic.twitter.com/1t8255PCbh— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 24, 2019
CBS46 is working to gather additional information.
