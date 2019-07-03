DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A detention officer sits in the DeKalb County jail Wednesday night after being fired and arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two female inmates.
DeKalb County Fugitive Unit arrested Martin Moten at his home without incident in Loganville, Georgia. The 59-year-old was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a person in custody and two counts of violation of oath of office.
“Officer Moten was placed on administrative leave when we were advised of the allegations by our Office of Professional Standards,” said Sheriff Jeffrey L. Mann. “Based on review of those allegations, he has been terminated and arrested. We are handling this as a criminal incident.”
Two female inmates accused Moten of having engaged in sexual contact with them between March and June of 2019.
“We have zero tolerance for any employee who engages in criminal behavior. Sexual assault against anyone is egregious, and it is especially disturbing when committed against individuals who trust us with their safety and security while in custody. The incidents for which he is accused are not representative of the character or culture of the dedicated officers who work in the DeKalb County Jail, said Sheriff Mann.”
Moten is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.
