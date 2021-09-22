ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one its detention officers to COVID-19.
The department says Lisa Johnson died last Thursday.
According to a GoFundMe, Johnson died just days apart from her husband.
It also says Johnson was a 20-year veteran of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and transferred to Fayette County in 2019.
The sheriff of Fayette County sent the following statement:
It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that we have lost part of our family with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Detention Officer Lisa Anne Johnson passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Lisa began service in our Jail Division December 16, 2019. Lisa was previously employed with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. She was a veteran with a sweet spirit that was full of knowledge, experience and an example to our younger officers. Early in 2020, she made me a custom face mask that was so impressive, I asked if she would make all our employees a mask. She jumped at the chance, always giving in service to her agency and community.
I have been in contact with Lisa’s family, who has asked us to relay to the media to give the family privacy during this time to allow them to process their loss. Lisa’s family is our priority, hence the reason we have not issued a press release until today. Lisa took care of us and it is our duty to take care of her family. We are working alongside the family to help them transition with issues like Lisa’s employee benefits, honoring her memory at a future service and any other needs we can meet for them.
Lisa is a great example of someone who serves behind the scenes in our jail and is a hero in a position most do not think about when one thinks of a First Responder. I can tell you without a doubt, our community is a safer place because of a hero like Lisa. Her family, friends and her Sheriff’s Office family will remember how she lived and her commitment to family and her community.
Respectfully,
Sheriff Barry H. Babb
The couple leaves behind two children -- a 15-year-old son and an adult daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.