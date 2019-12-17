ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People who in live the historic Howell Station neighborhood in northwest Atlanta say they have a sudden traffic problem on their hands.
Buses, semi-trucks, and many additional cars started cutting through their neighborhood using Rice Street because of nearby lane closures that started Monday. Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management started a 12-month project to realign a sewer main on Marietta Boulevard. The project means three northbound lanes of Marietta Boulevard are closed between Rice Street and West Marietta Street.
“They’ve created a situation where all the barrels are driving traffic into the neighborhood,” said Rice Street resident Tonya Jonesmith.
“I couldn’t even get out of my neighborhood last night,” she said. “Both sides had like 12 cars going in each direction and it’s all on this street and now it’s starting to affect the rest of the neighborhood.”
AJ Wright, who also lives in the neighborhood, said, “This is the most traffic I’ve ever see on Rice Street. It’s a major annoyance to the neighborhood, it causes a lot of disturbances throughout the night not just during the daytime like you’re seeing right now.”
Neighbors are concerned about the congestion, noise, damage to the road and safety.
“I’m really glad I don’t have to sell my house right now, because there’s no way anybody would buy it,” said Jonesmith.
The Department of Watershed management suggested a detour down Jefferson Street off of Marietta Boulevard. Neighbors said there needs to be better enforcement of that so drivers know to turn down Jefferson Street and not Rice Street.
The Department of Watershed Management sent CBS46 the following statement:
"The traffic control measures in place on Marietta Blvd SW between West Marietta Street NW and Rice Street NW, due to sewer line replacement work, is being re-evaluated. Crews have placed barriers near Rice Street and Marietta Blvd to divert motorists from using Rice Street as a detour route. As an added measure, APD officers are onsite to help alleviate the increased thru-traffic residents and businesses are experiencing on Rice Street, which should only be used by local traffic. Semi-trucks, trailers and commuters are prohibited from using Rice Street as a detour route."
